The Adviser Blast From the Past

WITH the weather warming up, The Adviser took a look back at its 1984 Spring fashion feature to see what was making front-page business news 36 years ago.

You may recognise the handsome male on the right, Tim Mathieson, as the nation’s ‘first bloke’, the partner of former Prime Minister, Julia Gillard.

In other news in 1984, Michael Jordan was drafted to the Chicago Bulls, Apple released its Macintosh computer, Bob Hawke was Prime Minister, and Essendon finished atop the VFL ladder, going on to defeat Hawthorn in the grand final.