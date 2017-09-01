The Annual Emerald Bank Heritage and Market Day Nicholise Garner

2017 sees Shepparton’s sixth year hosting the Emerald Bank Annual Heritage Rally. Taking place at the Emerald Bank Complex, the event has evolved over time, becoming bigger and better and attracting thousands of people locally and interstate.

Held every year on Father’s Day, The Heritage Rally incorporates Shepparton’s Farmer’s and Village Markets along with a variety of working demonstrations such as blacksmithing, printing press and woodturning. Shepparton’s Heritage Weekend has proved extremely successful and continues to grow each year supporting children’s interest in our history.

A great place to take Dad and celebrate Father’s Day, Emerald Bank’s Heritage Rally and Market Day will be held this Sunday, September 3 from 9am-3pm

The day will be a great family day out with live music, kids entertainment and more. There will be a free shuttle bus between Emerald Bank and the Shepparton Airport, where from 10.30 to 3pm, the GV Aero Club will join in the celebrations with their open day. An antique aircraft fly-in will take place along with joy flights and a sausage sizzle.

All parking on Sunday at Emerald Bank attracts a gold coin donation per car. This event is one to look forward to each year and a great way to spend the Father’s Day weekend.