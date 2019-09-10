The art of the Go Kart

1 of 4

THE weather in Numurkah remained spectacular over the weekend, blessing those participating in the 30th Australasian Go Kart Titles Red Plate Event.

Around 160 entrants and 600 spectators from across Australia descended on the Numurkah circuit, each vying for the hotly prized red numberplates awarded to winners.

“Everybody wants to win the Australasian titles because it looks good on your resume,” Goulburn Valley Kart Club secretary, Ben Healy explained. “You also win a red numberplate and for the next 12 months, you wear that trophy on your kart. When you race over the next year, other racers will notice that you’re the champ and they’ll try to knock you out.”

The Goulburn Valley Kart Club is the oldest go kart club in Australia, proudly celebrating 60 years since its inception, alongside the massive 30th anniversary of the Australasian titles.

“Because we are the oldest club in Australia, the turnout for the weekend was spectacular and the atmosphere was fantastic. Many people commented, saying that it was the best-run event of the year and they love coming here and love seeing what we’re doing as a club,” Mr Healy said.

“For a little town like Numurkah, that’s a great result.”

Mr Healy said that, unlike other clubs, the Goulburn Valley Kart Club celebrates its newest members, putting them front-and-centre, as opposed to the token club superstar. As a result, the club has experienced unprecedented growth, expanding its member base from about six or seven people in the early 2010s to well over 80 members, making it the fifth-biggest go karting club in Victoria.

“Thanks to the support of our great members, we have been able to afford to re-do one of the corners at our track, which cost about $80,000,” Mr Healy said.

Winners from the weekend’s Australasian Go Kart titles each took home a share of the $15,000 cash prize pool, but the real prize for the day, as Mr Healy said, was the coveted red numberplate to be proudly displayed on winning-karts for the remainder of 2019.

All photos have been supplied by Jacqui Thompson and Jason Hayward from Allie James Photography.