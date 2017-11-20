The birth of a miracle David Lee

Former local falls pregnant while already pregnant

FORMER local, Adriana Condello (Grasso) has already featured in local media for many remarkable reasons through her battle with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), but this story is by far the most incredible yet; Adriana fell pregnant while already pregnant and now has two beautiful miracle children.

This miracle wasn’t without its troubled times though. Following her wedding to now husband, Mark in 2014, the two made the decision to try for a family. The risks involved Adriana having to stop her MS medication while trying and while pregnant, but as Adriana said, it was “worth the risk.”

A year after beginning to try to conceive, Adriana fell pregnant and both her and her husband were thrilled. Tragically though, she suffered a miscarriage, with more heartache following when the two lost another three babies. In 2016, they made the decision to try IVF to help speed the process along as Adriana was in danger of relapse, but disappointment struck when their first attempt failed. Last October, with just one embryo remaining, Adriana and Mark were encouraged to continue trying naturally in the event the last IVF treatment didn’t work and six weeks later her scans showed she was pregnant. At eight weeks the pair attended another ultrasound, where they discovered that they were having twins.

Adriana said, “When I was diagnosed with MS the first question I asked the doctors was could I have a baby. They told me that MS shouldn’t cause any issues with fertility and that it can actually help with symptoms.

“It was quite emotionally challenging and physically and mentally draining.

I tried to remain positive and keep on top of my health throughout it all. As bad as I got I still tried to stay as healthy as I could.

“We were so happy to find out we were pregnant with twins. When we went in at eight weeks, I thought there may have been something wrong, but it turned out we were having not one, but two little miracle babies.

“We were told that the embryo didn’t split, so one baby was conceived through IVF and one naturally.

“I had the fear of relapsing in the back of my mind every day, but it was worth it.

“Throughout the pregnancy, I did feel quite good. Some of my symptoms weren’t as intense throughout my pregnancy, but once having the babies they came back.

“Leo and Olivia were born at 37 weeks and one minute apart but healthy, although Olivia was born with a fluid cyst on her head. At three and a half months old she had an operation to have it removed and the skull blocked so that the brain fluid would stop leaking, but now, both of them are doing really well.

“I’ve got my family and I’m so grateful. I’m loving motherhood.

“It’s been a long and emotional journey, but we got there in the end. We had to go through what we did to get to where we are today and we are blessed with two wonderful children.

“Now that I’ve had the kids, not even MS can stop me looking after them and I want others to know that MS won’t stop you being a mum. I’m convinced that, with enough funding, a cure is just around the corner. Until then, I’m determined to stay as well as possible for my two little miracles.

“I’m now an ambassador for MS Research Australia who run the ‘Kiss Goodbye to MS’ campaign, which is such a wonderful thing to be a part of. They do such an amazing job and if anybody is wanting to donate, or find out more, they can visit kissgoodbyetoms.org.au”

Adriana is the daughter of Franca and Angelo Grasso of Shepparton.