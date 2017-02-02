The Cool Cat Rockers are back Nicholise Garner

HAVE you ever wanted to learn how to Rock ‘n’ Roll ‘50s and ‘60s style or are you looking at brushing up on your dancing skills? You can hit the dance floor with Cool Cat Rockers’ beginner’s lessons when they kick off early this month.

This year, beginner’s classes commence on Tuesday, February 14 from 7pm at Wesley Hall on Maude Street, Shepparton and even if you don’t have a partner the Cool Cats’ friendly social group of like-minded people will ensure a ‘rocking time’ will be had by all.

Kaye Rossignoli from Cool Cat Rockers said, “Rock ‘n’ Roll is a pastime that combines the art of socialising, meeting new friends, having lots of fun and all whilst also keeping fit.

“We have the first of our big dances for the year coming up on Saturday, February 18 from 8pm until late, which will be held at the Shepparton High School Hall and feature top Melbourne band, The Rousers. Tickets are now on sale & must be prepaid,” Kaye said.

For further information, contact Kaye on 5821 5465 or drop into Wesley Hall at 7pm from Tuesday, February 14.