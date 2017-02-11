The creation of a great team Nicholise Garner

IT takes a lot of energy to run a successful business and the team behind the scene is the powerhouse that makes it happen.

Blush Hair Boutique, business owner Jacinta Sullivan, laughed while holding her five month old baby who was smiling back at her. “I’ve been running this business on my own now for a while and I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Zoe Lemon and Sascha Dunlop on board.

“Zoe has been working with me since December and she is not only a talented hairdresser but also, such a lovely person to work with. Zoe has been hairdressing in Shepparton for five years and Sascha has travelled in her work over the past 11 years and is joining us shortly. Both ladies bring fresh ideas and energy to the salon.

“Personally I feel really excited about the business, especially now with the extra support and positive energy these ladies bring to the salon. We share the same philosophy and want to make our clients feel comfortable in the salon as a part of our little family.”

Have the Blush Hair Boutique experience at 643 Wyndham Street, Shepparton (near Dollar Curtains & Blinds). Call 5822 4403.