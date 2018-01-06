The Eye Shop caught the judge’s eye Nicholise Garner

SHEPPARTON Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with 95.3 Triple M are thrilled to announce the winner of the ‘Best dressed Christmas window in Shepparton’s CBD’ competition.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry president, Carl Hainsworth said, “The competition was designed to bring joy and Christmas spirit into the heart of Shepparton and we saw a lot of care put in by many businesses. There were a number of stand out shops including Corbett’s Chartered Accountants on High Street, Evans Shoes in the Mall, Finney’s Manchester on High and Jetjas Café on Fryers but our competition winner this year is ‘The Eye Shop’ on Wyndham Street. The Eye Shop have done a wonderful job of capturing the spirit of Christmas and in their effort they have won a $1500 advertising package with 95.3 Triple M.”

On walking into The Eye Shop to deliver the good news, the store was adorned beautifully with Christmas decorations and had a lovely atmosphere with Christmas carols playing in the background. The Eye Shop directors, Ashley and Vanessa Madeira were thrilled by their win. Vanessa said, “We are so happy to be recognised. In our window we wanted to acknowledge what Christmas is really about, sharing joy, peace and happiness with our community.”