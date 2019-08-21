The first secondary school in the region to become Water Only

Kialla’s St Anne’s College has become the first secondary school in the region to sign on to Goulburn Valley Water’s Water Only program, committing to choose tap water as their drink of choice during school hours.

The school celebrated becoming Water Only with a special education session last Thursday, August 15, hosted by Goulburn Valley Water, with different activities and games highlighting the importance of water for our bodies and choosing water over sugary drinks.

St Anne’s College principal, Dom Poppa said becoming a Water Only school was an easy decision that had overwhelming support from parents as well.

“It’s really about getting the kids into good habits while they’re young, and teaching them about the benefits of water and staying hydrated.”

“These kids are the future, so if we start teaching them these small but important habits now, they’ll be able to carry this into their adult lives and onto their children as well.”

The activities ranged from learning how much sugar is in popular drinks, the cost of water and even discussions about the environment.

Goulburn Valley Water has implemented their Water Only program in 68 primary schools around the region, covering kindergartens and workplaces as well.