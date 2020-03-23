The good, the bad and ugly…

There are 1000s if not tens of thousands of extraordinary stories about Coronavirus that are compassionate, and equally bad.

There’s a boon of planting vegetables, so much so Bunnings Shepparton had run out of seedling at the time of going to press.

Fresh Goulburn Valley fruit and vegetables are sought after in the big Sydney and Brisbane markets, adding considerable value to local orchardists.

Pental Limited’s Shepparton factory in Drummond Road has increased production dramatically with its White King cleaning agents along with a host of other soap and handwash cleaning products. Demand is huge across Australia, New Zealand and even China for its products.

Despite so many negatives, another local manufacturer, Med-Con, Australia’s only mask manufacturer has orders coming in from all over the world, let alone Australia. The Lemnos factory is going 24/7 fulfilling huge orders for the government as well.

The major benefit to the Shepparton region is a jobs boon at the mask manufacturer.

Busy business sectors are: pharmacies, fruiters, butchers, service stations, supermarkets and liquor outlets are experiencing a spike in sales.

Local restaurants and eateries have been quick to adapt by offering takeaway pick-up and delivery services. Readers can refer to the special Adviser feature with several of Shepparton’s pick-up and delivery outlets on pages 18 & 19.

Shiraz-a-virus hasn’t killed anyone to date according to a local resident who mentioned it to The Adviser.

On the ugly side…community gardens are being ripped up by unscrupulous locals, the odd fight has broken out at supermarkets, bus loads of out of towners have descended on Shepparton, Euroa, Benalla, Echuca, Tocumwal, Deniliquin and many other district supermarkets, butchers and pharmacies, causing chaos in some cases. The Adviser heard that a bus load of people from Melbourne parked and entered a well known Shepparton food outlet, did their big shop and returned to their bus, changed into other clothes and tried to enter the outlet again in disguise, they were stopped by security.

A truck driver spotted a stockpile of toilet rolls about to be shipped to China in a Melbourne warehouse. He reported it to authorities.

The Adviser has learned of container loads of toilet paper being shipped to China every day.

Have you say…

Have you experienced kindness, aggression or aggro while shopping locally?

Have you got a story to tell about the Coronavirus good, bad or ugly?

The Adviser would like to hear from you by emailing: [email protected]

Alternatively you can call us on 58328900.