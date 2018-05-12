The great cruise giveaway! Nicholise Garner

SHEPPARTON Marketplace shoppers have the opportunity to go into the draw to win a family cruise! For the first time ever, in association with the brand new Flight Centre store at Shepparton Marketplace, spending $10 or more in one transaction at any of the participating Shepparton Marketplace stores will allow shoppers to go in the draw to win a luxury cruise holiday for a family of up to two adults and two children!

Flight Centre store manager, Nicole Adem said, “We’re really happy to have established our new store at the Shepparton Marketplace and are thrilled to come together with the Shepparton Marketplace as major sponsors of such a great giveaway. We’re looking forward to meeting with the lucky winners of this competition to plan their cruise holiday.”

14 $100 Big W vouchers will also be offered as daily prizes drawn each day at 4pm from Tuesday, May 8 to Monday, May 21 2018. The Major Prize will be drawn at 12pm, Wednesday May 23, 2018.