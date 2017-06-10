The hills are alive; Sound of Music final days David Lee

THE SOUND of music filled WestSide Performing Arts Centre at the successful launch of Shepparton Theatre Arts Group’s (STAG) performance of The Sound of Music at the weekend, and residents are being encouraged to get along to the show before it finishes up on Saturday, June 10.

STAG first performed The Sound of Music in 1979 and could not resist bringing it back to the stage.

The Sound of Music producer, David Abbey said it was a well-known musical many people loved.

‘‘It’s shaping up really well,’’ David said.

‘‘Ticket sales are going really well and there’s a bit of a buzz about the cast.’’

The Sound of Music will include an 18-piece orchestra plus two casts of children who will alternate performances when the show opens at the end of this week.

Mr Abbey said STAG members had worked hard to make this production wonderful.

Director, Sean O’Brien said there was a fantastic team behind the production and he had enjoyed being involved.

‘‘I’m really happy and excited at the moment,’’ he said.

‘‘I’ve been in The Sound of Music as a cast member twice before and I just love the music and it’s such an iconic musical.’’

The final shows will be held on Thursday, June 8 from 7:30pm, Friday, June 9 from 7:30pm, Saturday, June 10 from 2pm and will finish with the final show on Saturday, June 10 from 7:30pm.