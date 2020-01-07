The importance of a good night’s sleep

Choosing a mattress can be a stressful and difficult process, which is why you might need a bit of help. The team at Snooze Shepparton are passionate about sleep and understand that everyone is different. Understanding that every customer has different sleeping positions, varied weights and builds, potential sleeping or health issues, they know that not everyone suits the same mattress.

At Snooze Shepparton, the Snooze Profiler® is a unique system that has been developed to help you and your partner choose the right mattress. This unique system only takes a few minutes and means that you don’t have to spend time testing every mattress in the store.

Snooze Shepparton also offer a range of products that are customised and tailored to your individual needs, such as the SleepTailor® mattress and base range. With dual feel options and independent support systems for each side, there’s no compromise required when you and your partner have different comfort preferences.

You can also use the bedBUILDER® system to help choose a headboard and base in the finish or fabric that suits your individual style.

Head into Snooze now and get up to 50 percent off mattresses and up to 40 percent off bedframes.