The knitting circle

Imagine if you will, a dozen ladies sitting around a large table, some knitting, some sewing, some crocheting, all chatting, some laughing and others intent on their task. It paints a picture of the lifestyle of the craft room at Kensington Gardens.

As with most ladies engaged in textile crafts, there is always a need for new projects no matter how many are already on the go.

The ladies at Kensington Gardens are no different but then, they are. A lot of the work they do is directed towards their craft stall where they sell their output to raise funds for various charities in the region. So far, they have raised more than $22,000.

But it is not all hard craft, it is social and open. Residents can come and go, some preferring to knit in front of the TV in their own homes and deliver to the stall when finished.

In the rhythm of the needles, there is music for the soul and the craft room at Kensington Gardens has a lot of soul.