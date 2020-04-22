The many benefits of choosing a local builder

When it comes to providing new home solutions, local Hotondo Homes builder, Colin Mintern has you covered.

Having built homes across the Goulburn Valley for more than 27 years, Colin recognises the importance of having a prominent place in the community for his clients to visit.

“Our clients love having the ability to walk through our display homes or our selections centre to get a feel for the craftsmanship and quality of our work,” he said.

“We know it makes a big difference for our clients to have regular communication with their builder, and we’re more than happy to answer any concerns.”

The team will soon mark the end of an era as they close their Marcoola 269 display home in the Kialla Lakes Estate.

They’ll be opening a brand new shopfront to ensure they can continue to serve the Greater Shepparton community.

“We have loved being able to take people through the Marcoola 269 and have even built many for clients who have fallen in love with the home,” Colin said.

“Our new shopfront will open Monday to Friday, with our draftsperson on-site four days a week and our internal selections centre located nearby.”

“Most importantly we’ll be located within close proximity to the Shepparton CBD which we know is paramount for our clients.”

Colin said people also have the ability to tour the stunning Hotondo Homes display homes from the comfort of their couch.

“We’re encouraging people to visit the Hotondo Homes website and use the 3DExplore tool, it allows them to literally walk-through any of our homes with just the click of a button,” he said.

With more than 90 flexible floor plans available, the team at Hotondo Shepparton can help find the right home for you.

For more information and to start your dream home journey, contact the team on 5831 3755 or visit the website at www.hotondo.com.au.