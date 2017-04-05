The Nationals give locals more say David Lee

IN A first for Victoria, local voters will be given the chance to have more say during the pre-selection process, after The Nationals announced they aim to hold a pilot community preselection process to determine the party’s candidate for Shepparton for the 2018 state election.

Overwhelmingly endorsed by State Council the constitutional change will now go to State Conference for consideration in May.

Enrolled voters who live in Shepparton electorate, including Mooroopna, Tatura, Numurkah, Nathalia, Toolamba, Tallygaroopna, Picola, Katunga, Barmah and Strathmerton will be able to participate and vote at the preselection process.

In a usual preselection for The Nationals, only financial members of the party vote to choose a candidate.

Leader of The Nationals, Peter Walsh said the pilot concept was an exciting development both for Shepparton and for The Nationals in Victoria.

“We are very keen to ensure our next candidate for Shepparton has strong grassroots connections and that they are in touch with the issues that matter most to the people of this electorate,” Mr Walsh said.

“Community preselections have been run successfully in other states but this will be a new and exciting development in Victoria and we believe the people of Shepparton will appreciate having the opportunity to get involved and have a say in our candidate selection process.”