The new kid in town Nicholise Garner

A FANTASTIC new business and exciting brand are about to hit Shepparton. You’d have to be blind to miss the shopfront on Melbourne Road, Highgrove Bathrooms is a massive shop warehouse and will celebrate their open day this Saturday, March 10.

Highgrove Bathrooms Shepparton business co-owner, Jay Tozer said, “I am thrilled to be bringing Highgrove Bathrooms to Shepparton. As a plumber I have installed some of the bathrooms that have come from the Bendigo store and was so impressed by the design and quality of the products, there’s a real market for this business here in Shepparton.

“As a genuine, Australian owned wholesale company Highgrove Bathrooms not only have a wide range of premium bathroom fittings and accessories but great prices to match. Highgrove Bathrooms offer an extensive range of fixtures so that you can tailor the look down to the finest detail. Choose from traditional claw foot bathtubs or go in another direction with our range of ultra-modern designer tapware and frameless shower screens that feature clean and minimal lines. Whatever the look you’re going for, you’ll find a collection to your liking within our extensive catalogue.”

The Highgrove Bathrooms showroom and warehouse at 7995 Melbourne Road, Shepparton is large enough to display all catalogue stock with most warehoused onsite. This Saturday will be a big one for Highgrove Bathrooms and a great opportunity to pick up some great deals and prizes or just a sausage. Join in the celebrations!