The new Pandora collection is unveiled Nicholise Garner

THIS season, Pandora introduces a new collection that marks a new era of style with a fusion of metals. Contemporary designs meet high-end craftsmanship with Pandora Rose.

Stephen’s Jewellers business owner, Stephen Schneider said, “The release of the stunning new Pandora Rose collection at Stephen’s Jewellers is just another example of our quest to bring exclusive fashion branded jewellery collections to Shepparton and Echuca.”

Made by skilled craftspeople, Pandora Rose takes responsibly made, hand-finished jewellery to the next level of elegance with feminine blush tones and added sparkle with delicate stone embellishments.

Stephen said, “Our goal is to provide the local jewellery consumer of all ages a premium destination for jewellery and timepieces right in their own backyard. High-end brands such as Pandora, Swarovski and coming soon, the latest smart watches from Michael Kors are at the forefront of quality, style and value with a proven fashion savvy design focus and global recognition as leading jewellery designers.”

The new Pandora Rose collection available now as Stephen’s Jewellers is comprised of bracelets, charms, statement and stackable rings, necklaces and earrings, allowing women to create jewellery collections that complement their personalities and individual style.

Stephens Jewellers has three locations: 52 Fryers St, Shepparton

Shop 24 Shepparton Marketplace and 133 Hare St, Echuca. Drop into Stephen’s Jewellers to customise your special gift or your personal design from the Pandora Rose collection.

