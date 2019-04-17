The options are endless when building a new home

WITH over 40 years’ worth of knowledge and expertise, Hotondo Shepparton’s Colin Mintern knows a thing or two about choosing the dream home. The expert builder has shared a few tips and tricks he’s learnt along the way.

“Building a home can be exciting and overwhelming, especially if you’re looking for a block of land as well, there are a few things you need to consider. Choosing a house and land package should be the first step; does it suit your lifestyle? Is it close to amenities? Is it on a sloping block? Hotondo Shepparton can help with all of that,” Colin said.

Once you’ve found the perfect package, you can start to consider the options. Colin says while every client’s needs are different, many homeowners choose to save on some big-ticket purchases and splurge on others.

“No one likes to compromise but when you’re making one of the most expensive decisions of your life, every dollar counts, so some people choose to save on items that can be updated down the track, for instance appliances and furniture,” Colin said.

“For many people, the kitchen is the heart of the home, they spend a lot of time in there so it’s important it has all the extras. Plus, it can be difficult and expensive to update cabinetry, benchtops and splashbacks regularly, so they’re the things some people splurge on.”

Hotondo Shepparton has an option to suit every lifestyle and once you’ve settled on a design, Colin can guide you through the entire process.

“I really love being part of the journey with the homeowners, there’s nothing better than seeing someone’s dream come to life,” Colin said.

To begin your new home journey with an experienced local builder, visit Colin and Sue Mintern and the Hotondo Homes team at their display home at 67 Sanctuary Drive, Kialla, or give them a call on 5831 2250.