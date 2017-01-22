The original fruit and veg store with juice bar David Lee

THERE’S nothing more refreshing than a juice or smoothie made from fresh ingredients, and if this is what you are in search of, then you can’t go past Mooroopna Fresh.

With a delicious and healthy range of choices including their 8am, Fresh Anti-Oxi, Simply Green, Fresh Summer, Tropically Fresh, Holiday Smoothie, Banaberry Fresh, Clean & Green and Citrus Berry Fresh, Mooroopna Fresh takes it a step further and allows you to pick from the store’s fresh range of fruit and vegetables and allows make your own. And the best part, the prices are competitive.

Business owners, Sam and Mary Diramacca said, “We use all fresh and pure ingredients in our juices and smoothies including banana, pear, orange, green apple, carrot, blueberries, strawberries, watermelon, cucumber, ginger, mint, pineapple, mango, Greek yoghurt, kiwi fruit, honey, almond milk, lemon, spinach, avocado, celery, coconut water, parsley and more.

“You can pick up one of our juices for just $5 or a smoothie from $5.50 and if you are short on time, you can call ahead and place an order that we will ensure is ready for you to pick up when you drop in.”

Drop in to Mooroopna Fresh at Mooroopna’s old IGA site with plenty of free parking out the back. You’ll find high quality local produce at reasonable prices and add to your shopping experience with a freshly squeezed juice to take home. For enquiries, or to call in an order, phone 5899 9145.