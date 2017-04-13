The perfect balance between country and city Nicholise Garner

I LIVED away from Shepparton for most of my adult life, in Melbourne and London but I used to visit my friends in Shepparton and I remember seeing Riverside Plaza for the first time and feeling a pang of jealousy. It reminded me of a shopping Centre in Queensland that I’d visited during a holiday. The sails over the carpark, the trees, the modern design. It sounds funny but quite honestly, to me, the arrival of Riverside Plaza with its brand new Coles and a perfect balance between city and country, was a sign of progress and development in Shepparton.

Now I live here and Riverside Plaza is my local and it’s a nice feeling to be writing about the progress there.

With Forty Winks recently opening along with W&R Nails, we’re seeing new businesses appear and Coles Express is on its way. Riverside offer free activities for children each and every school holidays and I just feel so happy to see local community spirit and to be a part of this community with everything at my fingertips, but not so busy that I can’t find a park or that it feels too big a job to stop at the shops.

So, I’ll be taking my kids this Easter to enjoy the free activities, I’ll enjoy a coffee while they play and I’ll do my regular shop, no pressure.

Riverside Plaza Mall will be closed Good Friday, but Fun City will be open from 11am to 5pm over the Easter long weekend.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 and a $5,000 holiday voucher. Riverside Plaza is a participating business in the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.