The proof is in the tasting Nicholise Garner

WINE makers of the Goulburn Valley and Strathbogie ranges are thriving with the production of some outstanding wines, in particular, reds.

Phillips Cellars business owner, Paul Phillips talks about the latest trends and developments locally. Paul said, “The Goulburn Valley and the Strathbogie Ranges are well known for making high quality Shiraz. The soil and climate conditions in this area are ideal for Shiraz grapes and wine makers within this area who have now been making Shiraz for 30 plus years, know how to make fantastic Shiraz. The area is now known for producing Shiraz equal in quality to those of Coonawarra, McLaren Vale and the Barossa Valley regions.

“We offer one or two wine testings on Thursdays and Fridays at Phillips Cellars and encourage people to come in and try a local Shiraz.”

