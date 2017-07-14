The ‘razzle and dazzle’ of the circus David Lee

THERE is nothing quite like the entertainment that comes while sitting in a big top…and this year, as with previous visits, Silvers Circus will definitely not disappoint.

As well as the ‘razzle and dazzle’ of the Globe of Death and Gypsy Gomez with her mesmerising hula-hoop routine, circus goers can expect a few new things this year, with Yonnos from Africa joining the team to perform one of the most unique unicycle acts in the world…and of course there is so much more to enjoy.

Ring master, Simon Tait said, “We are very excited this year to have introduced a theme/storyline to the show.

“It begins with a boy in bed in a dream like state, dreaming about running away to join the circus. The show follows his story, with the dream woven in and he eventually realises his dream and joins the circus.”