The region could get a Supercare Pharmacy David Lee

WITH the first five 24 hour Supercare Pharmacies having already seen success in their use across the state, local pharmacies are being called on to express their interest in the program and help to provide with care and advice late at night.

Last July, the first five Supercare Pharmacies opened round-the-clock in Ascot Vale, Craigieburn, Wantirna South, Yarraville and Ballarat, with more than 30,000 visits having been made at these pharmacies between 10pm and 7am since their opening, with patient numbers growing every month.

Minister for Health Jill Hennessy today called for tenders for the next seven Supercare Pharmacies which will open 24-hours-a-day, every day, with a nurse on-site from 6pm to 10pm.

With increasing patient numbers, the Andrews Labor Government is also providing an additional $25.7M to further support the initiative that will open 20 Supercare Pharmacies across Victoria, delivering on a key election promise.