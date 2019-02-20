Theatrical talent awarded

ON Saturday, Shepparton’s theatrical night-of-nights saw the best of local talent honoured, when over 30 performers/performance groups received an award as part of the esteemed 45th Georgy Awards.
Here is the 2019 full list of winners:
Best Play
The War of the Worlds – Wangaratta Players
Best Musical
Les Misérables – Livid Productions
Achievement in Direction
David Todd – Les Misérables, Livid Productions
Achievement in Musical Direction
Wade Gregory – Dookie The Musical, STAG Inc.
Achievement in Choreography
Caitlin Clarke – Chicago, AWTCo
Achievement in Lighting Design
Adam Boon – Les Misérables, Livid Productions
Achievement in Set Design
Paul Walker, Carl Monshing –The Winslow Boy, Wangaratta Players
Achievement in Wardrobe Design
Karen Pirie – Jekyll & Hyde, Mansfield Musical & Dramatic Society
Excellence in Artistic Design
Murray Ross & Team – Proscenium Arch, The Phantom of the Opera, EMTC
Best Performance in a Play (Male)
David Newport – Arthur in The Winslow Boy, Wangaratta Players
Best Performance in a Play (Female)
Kellie Grant – Death in Mort, Wangaratta Players
Elaine Tonks Award for Best Support in a Play (Male)
Darby Quinlivan – Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet, The Other Theatre Company
Elaine Tonks Award for Best Support in a Play (Female)
Bridget Morrison – Rose in Orson Welles and the Mercury Theatre…, STAG Inc.
Best Performance in a Musical (Male)
William Bonnici – Billy Flynn in Chicago, AWTCo
Best Performance in a Musical (Female)
Jessica Parris – Glinda in Wicked, STAG Inc.
Best Supporting Performance in a Musical (Male)
John Sharp – Doody in Grease, Seymour Performer’s Workshop
Best Supporting Performance in a Musical (Female)
Mica Torre – Eponine in Les Misérables, Livid Productions
Best Singing (Male)
John Sharp – Doody in Grease, Seymour Performer’s Workshop
Best Singing (Female)
Sophie Miller – Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, EMTC
Best Junior Performance (Male)
Digby Bunnett – Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone, St Mary of the Angels, Nathalia
Best Junior Performance (Female)
Holly Kupa – William Barfee in 25th Annual…Spelling Bee, Wodonga SSC
Best Junior Supporting Performance (Male)
Mitch Clark – Danny in Xanadu Jr, BYTESized Productions
Best Junior Supporting Performance (Female)
Grace Newman – Uzo in Godspell, Notre Dame College
Best Junior Singing (Male)
Kobey Flynn Hudec – Sonny in Xanadu Jr, BYTESized Productions
Best Junior Singing (Female)
Charlotte Kay – Rona Lisa Peretti in 25th Annual…Spelling Bee, Wodonga SSC
Best Performance in a Senior School Play (Male)
Alex Garla – Ray in Ruby Moon, Notre Dame College
Best Performance in a Senior School Play (Female)
Nicola Coats – Sid in Ruby Moon, Notre Dame College
Georgy Award for Creative / Technical Achievement in a Junior Production
Cameron Price – Dillmac Entertainment & St Augustine’s College, Kyabram
Junior Encouragement Award
Kyabram P-12 VET Students, Set Construction – Into The Woods Jr
GMCU Emerging Young Artist Award
Alex Garla
Judges Awards
Casey Fogarty – Set Design & Staging, Godspell, Notre Dame College
Troy McKindley – Characterisation and Accent, Dookie: The Musical, STAG Inc.
Sam Clydesdale – Performance, Shrek Jr, Dillmac Entertainment
Adeline Hunter – Choreography & Performance, Chicago, Seymour Performers Workshop
Kyle Broomfield – Choreography & Performance, Chicago, Seymour Performers Workshop
The Rock Band from Xanadu Jr – Performance, Xanadu Jr, Byte Sized Productions
Chloe Hicks – Performance, Anne of Green Gables, Numurkah Singers