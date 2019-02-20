Theatrical talent awarded

By
David Lee
-
0
308
TOP TALENTS AWARDED… Top theatrical performers/performance groups were recognised on Saturday night when over 30 received an award as part of this year’s Georgy Awards, including Les Misérables - Livid Productions who took out Best Musical. Photo: Supplied.
TOP TALENTS AWARDED… Top theatrical performers/performance groups were recognised on Saturday night when over 30 received an award as part of this year’s Georgy Awards, including Les Misérables - Livid Productions who took out Best Musical. Photo: Supplied.
TOP TALENTS AWARDED… Top theatrical performers/performance groups were recognised on Saturday night when over 30 received an award as part of this year’s Georgy Awards, including Les Misérables - Livid Productions who took out Best Musical. Photo: Supplied.
TOP TALENTS AWARDED… Top theatrical performers/performance groups were recognised on Saturday night when over 30 received an award as part of this year’s Georgy Awards, including Les Misérables – Livid Productions who took out Best Musical. Photo: Supplied.

ON Saturday, Shepparton’s theatrical night-of-nights saw the best of local talent honoured, when over 30 performers/performance groups received an award as part of the esteemed 45th Georgy Awards.

Here is the 2019 full list of winners:

Best Play 
The War of the Worlds – Wangaratta Players

 

Best Musical
Les Misérables – Livid Productions

 

Achievement in Direction
David Todd – Les Misérables, Livid Productions

 

Achievement in Musical Direction 
Wade Gregory – Dookie The Musical, STAG Inc.

 

Achievement in Choreography
Caitlin Clarke – Chicago, AWTCo

 

Achievement in Lighting Design
Adam Boon – Les Misérables, Livid Productions

 

Achievement in Set Design
Paul Walker, Carl Monshing –The Winslow Boy, Wangaratta Players

 

Achievement in Wardrobe Design
Karen Pirie – Jekyll & Hyde, Mansfield Musical & Dramatic Society

 

Excellence in Artistic Design
Murray Ross & Team – Proscenium Arch, The Phantom of the Opera, EMTC

 

Best Performance in a Play (Male)
David Newport – Arthur in The Winslow Boy, Wangaratta Players

 

Best Performance in a Play (Female)
Kellie Grant – Death in Mort, Wangaratta Players

 

Elaine Tonks Award for Best Support in a Play (Male) 
Darby Quinlivan – Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet, The Other Theatre Company

 

Elaine Tonks Award for Best Support in a Play (Female) 
Bridget Morrison – Rose in Orson Welles and the Mercury Theatre…, STAG Inc.

 

Best Performance in a Musical (Male)
William Bonnici – Billy Flynn in Chicago, AWTCo

 

Best Performance in a Musical (Female)
Jessica Parris – Glinda in Wicked, STAG Inc.

 

Best Supporting Performance in a Musical (Male)
John Sharp – Doody in Grease, Seymour Performer’s Workshop

 

Best Supporting Performance in a Musical (Female)
Mica Torre – Eponine in Les Misérables, Livid Productions

 

Best Singing (Male)
John Sharp – Doody in Grease, Seymour Performer’s Workshop

 

Best Singing (Female)
Sophie Miller – Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, EMTC

 

Best Junior Performance (Male)
Digby Bunnett – Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone, St Mary of the Angels, Nathalia

 

Best Junior Performance (Female)
Holly Kupa – William Barfee in 25th Annual…Spelling Bee, Wodonga SSC

 

Best Junior Supporting Performance (Male)
Mitch Clark – Danny in Xanadu Jr, BYTESized Productions

 

Best Junior Supporting Performance (Female)
Grace Newman – Uzo in Godspell, Notre Dame College

 

Best Junior Singing (Male)
Kobey Flynn Hudec – Sonny in Xanadu Jr, BYTESized Productions

 

Best Junior Singing (Female)
Charlotte Kay – Rona Lisa Peretti in 25th Annual…Spelling Bee, Wodonga SSC

 

Best Performance in a Senior School Play (Male)
Alex Garla – Ray in Ruby Moon, Notre Dame College

 

Best Performance in a Senior School Play (Female)
Nicola Coats – Sid in Ruby Moon, Notre Dame College

 

Georgy Award for Creative / Technical Achievement in a Junior Production
Cameron Price – Dillmac Entertainment & St Augustine’s College, Kyabram

 

Junior Encouragement Award 
Kyabram P-12 VET Students, Set Construction – Into The Woods Jr

 

GMCU Emerging Young Artist Award
Alex Garla

 

Judges Awards 
Casey Fogarty – Set Design & Staging, Godspell, Notre Dame College

Troy McKindley – Characterisation and Accent, Dookie: The Musical, STAG Inc.

Sam Clydesdale – Performance, Shrek Jr, Dillmac Entertainment

Adeline Hunter – Choreography & Performance, Chicago, Seymour Performers Workshop

Kyle Broomfield – Choreography & Performance, Chicago, Seymour Performers Workshop

The Rock Band from Xanadu Jr – Performance, Xanadu Jr, Byte Sized Productions

Chloe Hicks – Performance, Anne of Green Gables, Numurkah Singers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR