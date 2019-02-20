Theatrical talent awarded

ON Saturday, Shepparton’s theatrical night-of-nights saw the best of local talent honoured, when over 30 performers/performance groups received an award as part of the esteemed 45th Georgy Awards.

Here is the 2019 full list of winners:

Best Play

The War of the Worlds – Wangaratta Players

Best Musical

Les Misérables – Livid Productions

Achievement in Direction

David Todd – Les Misérables, Livid Productions

Achievement in Musical Direction

Wade Gregory – Dookie The Musical, STAG Inc.

Achievement in Choreography

Caitlin Clarke – Chicago, AWTCo

Achievement in Lighting Design

Adam Boon – Les Misérables, Livid Productions

Achievement in Set Design

Paul Walker, Carl Monshing –The Winslow Boy, Wangaratta Players

Achievement in Wardrobe Design

Karen Pirie – Jekyll & Hyde, Mansfield Musical & Dramatic Society

Excellence in Artistic Design

Murray Ross & Team – Proscenium Arch, The Phantom of the Opera, EMTC

Best Performance in a Play (Male)

David Newport – Arthur in The Winslow Boy, Wangaratta Players

Best Performance in a Play (Female)

Kellie Grant – Death in Mort, Wangaratta Players

Elaine Tonks Award for Best Support in a Play (Male)

Darby Quinlivan – Mercutio in Romeo & Juliet, The Other Theatre Company

Elaine Tonks Award for Best Support in a Play (Female)

Bridget Morrison – Rose in Orson Welles and the Mercury Theatre…, STAG Inc.

Best Performance in a Musical (Male)

William Bonnici – Billy Flynn in Chicago, AWTCo

Best Performance in a Musical (Female)

Jessica Parris – Glinda in Wicked, STAG Inc.

Best Supporting Performance in a Musical (Male)

John Sharp – Doody in Grease, Seymour Performer’s Workshop

Best Supporting Performance in a Musical (Female)

Mica Torre – Eponine in Les Misérables, Livid Productions

Best Singing (Male)

John Sharp – Doody in Grease, Seymour Performer’s Workshop

Best Singing (Female)

Sophie Miller – Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera, EMTC

Best Junior Performance (Male)

Digby Bunnett – Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone, St Mary of the Angels, Nathalia

Best Junior Performance (Female)

Holly Kupa – William Barfee in 25th Annual…Spelling Bee, Wodonga SSC

Best Junior Supporting Performance (Male)

Mitch Clark – Danny in Xanadu Jr, BYTESized Productions

Best Junior Supporting Performance (Female)

Grace Newman – Uzo in Godspell, Notre Dame College

Best Junior Singing (Male)

Kobey Flynn Hudec – Sonny in Xanadu Jr, BYTESized Productions

Best Junior Singing (Female)

Charlotte Kay – Rona Lisa Peretti in 25th Annual…Spelling Bee, Wodonga SSC

Best Performance in a Senior School Play (Male)

Alex Garla – Ray in Ruby Moon, Notre Dame College

Best Performance in a Senior School Play (Female)

Nicola Coats – Sid in Ruby Moon, Notre Dame College

Georgy Award for Creative / Technical Achievement in a Junior Production

Cameron Price – Dillmac Entertainment & St Augustine’s College, Kyabram

Junior Encouragement Award

Kyabram P-12 VET Students, Set Construction – Into The Woods Jr

GMCU Emerging Young Artist Award

Alex Garla

Judges Awards

Casey Fogarty – Set Design & Staging, Godspell, Notre Dame College

Troy McKindley – Characterisation and Accent, Dookie: The Musical, STAG Inc.

Sam Clydesdale – Performance, Shrek Jr, Dillmac Entertainment

Adeline Hunter – Choreography & Performance, Chicago, Seymour Performers Workshop

Kyle Broomfield – Choreography & Performance, Chicago, Seymour Performers Workshop

The Rock Band from Xanadu Jr – Performance, Xanadu Jr, Byte Sized Productions

Chloe Hicks – Performance, Anne of Green Gables, Numurkah Singers