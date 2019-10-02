There are excellent CBD parking solutions

The Adviser comment

Among the major keys to business success is to provide parking to shoppers.

Another major key to successful business is to provide free (timed/monitored) parking.

It’s hardly ‘rocket science’ however we tend to complicate things.

Shopping centres all over the world and right here in Shepparton provide ample free parking, so why don’t we as a city do the same and provide a positive experience to the highly sought after and valuable shoppers we desperately need in our CBD?

When it comes to feedback from shoppers’ experience in our CBD, the feedback is not good.

So, what can we do in the CBD to improve the shopper experience? A great start would be to have a long-term vision for the future of the Shepparton CBD.

We should also provide enough carparks for both shoppers and employees of businesses with good long term planning, provide free (timed/monitored) parking, like so many of our regional cities around Australia do.

Carpark funds could be set aside for the purchase of vacant land and commercial premises that’s passed its used-by date. This would be a great investment by the city for the welfare and wellbeing of our CBD.

Opening the Maude Street Mall would also allow an excellent opportunity to beautify it and provide more car parks.

Together, let’s make Shepparton CBD a world-class friendly place to shop, eat and play… it could be done with strong conviction and with a vision and plan for the long term benefit of all for generations to come.