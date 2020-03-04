Things of beauty going on display

The former queen of Egypt, Cleopatra, used bright green malachite paste on her lower eyelids. On her upper eyelids, she used a deep blue eyeshadow with gold-coloured pyrite flecks, made from ground lapis lazuli stone.

These ground up gemstones may not be the thing of fashion makeup these days, however they are still valued as items of jewellery and decoration.

The GV Gem and Mineral Craft Group are putting on a show of some of the fabulous examples of gems and minerals that draws in an audience from around Australia.

Happening at the Kialla trotting grounds on March 7 and 8, beginning at 10.00am until 4.30pm each day, the event promises to give everyone an insight how many types of gemstone there are and with workshops happening, to show how they are transformed from a rough stone that is found in the ground, to a thing of beauty that will adorn some lady’s neckline.

Entrance to the show will be $4.00 for adults and free for kids and there will with a pensioner discount. On the Saturday night, there will be a dinner and rock auction with the proceeds going to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.