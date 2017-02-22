“This could be a real game changer” David Lee

Local transport industry trials first ever regional Victorian inspection process

THE REGION is set to receive a boost to its transport and manufacturing industries through the introduction of a long-awaited trial of a rural tailgate inspection process in Shepparton, which will see a substantial amount of money saved.

The trial, which is a first for rural Victoria, is currently being undertaken by Kreskas Bros Transport and if deemed a success, could see a permanent Australian Quarantine and Inspection Service (AQIS) quarantine approved premises opened at the Kreskas Bros Transport site, which will be accessible to all transport industries across the region.

Kreskas Bros Transport general manager, Peter Hill said, “This is something we’ve been trying to do for a number of years. To have someone in Canberra and in the Department of Agriculture and Water Services to stop and listen to us and say, maybe we should find a better way to do this, is a big win for the region.

“Being a rural manufacturer, you’re at a disadvantage from day one because you have to pay for this rural tailgate inspection process to occur in Melbourne. Not only that, but AQIS only works between 7am and 3pm, Monday to Friday.

The port of Melbourne works 24/7, so what it is forcing us to do is have trucks around the port area between 7am and 3pm. We don’t want our trucks there at that time of the day. Local residents aren’t happy with trucks being on the road at this time either.

“We currently have a limited time window of two or three days where we are able to pick up our containers from Melbourne. Sometimes vessels will arrive at the port with the days of availability to pick up being a Saturday and Sunday. AQIS don’t work during that period of time, and so we then need to go to our clients during those times and tell them they have one of two options; one is to leave that container there for the extra day, which can cost several hundred dollars, or we can contract someone in Melbourne to pick it up and store it at their premises, which will cost upwards of $400. Sometimes, this makes people ask the question ‘should we be operating in rural Victoria, could we do this in Melbourne?’

“Sometimes we have shipments of 40 or 50 containers and if you multiply the $400 by 50 and then that happens 10 times in a year then that is again multiplied by 10, and that’s only one client. We have a number of clients, so it can stack up into a big packet of money that our local manufacturers are having to burden.

“The department has set us a task to train our line-haul drivers who pick up the containers from the Port of Melbourne. They have had biosecurity training, which has been set to a standard by the department. Each have been issued with a kit as part of this trial, which includes knockdown spray, zip lock plastic bags, scraping tools and gloves, just in case they find any biosecurity risk matter.

“They (the drivers) are conducting the rural tailgate inspection under the supervision of quarantine officers. We have developed a form in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture and Water Services, which our drivers fill out and sign, and then the AQIS representatives acknowledged that our drivers have completed it correctly.

“Over a three month period we will have complete 30 inspections. This period ends in a months time and then the department will assess where we are at and they will either see us complete more inspections or there will be a discussion as to where we go from here. They may decide that our drivers will be approved to do the external inspection and a quarantine approved premises will be set up on our site, which will lead to a better system. This will mean that the containers that come to our premises to be unpacked will be fully assessed.

“Currently the external clean, quarantine unpack or fumigation can only be done in Melbourne and there are a number of costs surrounding that.

“If this process was able to be carried out in a quarantine facility locally, then it will save a lot of time and money.

“Given the primary industries in this area who rely on AQIS services such as the dairy industry, fruit industry and manufacturers, this will be a huge advantage to them.

“This could be a real game changer,” Peter said.

A Department of Agriculture and Water Resources spokesperson said, “Biosecurity is a shared responsibility and our biosecurity system relies on governments, industry and the community playing their roles to maintain the system.

“We want to examine avenues to cut red tape for importers who uphold their role in the system, while maintaining Australia’s strict biosecurity and food safety standards.”

