This girl definitely can David Lee

WOMEN in Northern Victoria will be inspired to get active thanks to the powerful new campaign This Girl Can – Victorialaunched this week by health promotion foundation VicHealth.

The campaign, which hit screens this week, is a local version of the world-renowned campaign by Sport England, which inspired an incredible 3.9 million English women to ditch the couch and get active.

This Girl Can – Victoriaaims to build upon this success and empower women across the state to get active and overcome feelings of judgement, fear and embarrassment which are stopping them from getting active.

The ad features everyday Victorian women – no airbrushed Instagram models – overcoming their fears and giving it a go, curves, jiggles, wrinkles and all. The women, from all across the state, get their sweat on in a range of activities from boxing, cycling and roller-derby to netball and Aussie rules.

Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell encouraged local women to become part of the This Girl Can – Victoria community.

“This Girl Can – Victoriashows everyday women getting out there and having a go. That’s what this campaign is all about – getting Victorian women up and moving,” Ms Lovell said.

“This campaign is about empowering women to smash outdated stereotypes about what they can or can’t do in the gym, on the sporting field and in our neighbourhoods.

“We want to support all women throughout Northern Victoria to get active and embrace a healthy lifestyle, no matter their age or ability. This Girl Can – Victoriais about women supporting other women to get active and do their thing. Women in Northern Victoria can get involved too at thisgirlcan.com.au,” Ms Lovell said.

VicHealth CEO Jerril Rechter said the fear of judgment stops too many women from being physically active.

“We’re hoping that our This Girl Can – Victoriacampaign will help more Northern Victoria women to get physically active in their day-to-day life,” Ms Rechter said.

“The women featured in This Girl Can – Victoriaare everyday women who’ve found the confidence to get out there and get active. They’re doing it because they love it, and because they can.

“This campaign isn’t about making women feel bad about not doing enough exercise. It’s about celebrating what they can do, even if that’s just a walk around the block or a few laps of the pool.”

Local women are encouraged to join the This Girl Can – Victoriamovement by heading to thisgirlcan.com.au and join the community on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and follow #ThisGirlCanVIC.