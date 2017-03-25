This is what it’s all about Nicholise Garner

I WENT to visit the ladies at Stay in Style hairdressers and was greeted with so much warmth and charm and quite frankly, ‘Stay in Style’ is probably the absolute perfect business name for these gorgeous and stylish ladies. Tucked away in a quiet street behind Archer Street, this salon is a surprise package.

Stay in Style business owners Wendy Donelly and Sue Rimato along with co-hairdresser Ursula Ballis are glowing examples of the kind of style they offer. Sue said, “It is essential to us that our clients feel pampered when they come in and we make it our business not to rush anyone. Our one on one consultations are really important but between the three of us working here, and 82 years combined experience, we are also happy to come up with creative ideas for our clients. With so much experience between us, an eye for detail is second nature and we all work to be sure our clients walk out feeling fantastic.”

Stay in Style’s color range and products are all quality Jeval products and they offer full body waxing, eyebrow and eyelash tinting and Mancine summer tan body sprays. Stay in Style also offer aged pensioner discounts on haircuts and perms on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

To make your appointment with Sue, Wendy or Ursula call 5821 6078 and enjoy free parking when you visit Stay and Style at 37 Michel Street, Shepparton.

Spend a minimum of $10 and fill out an entry form for your chance to win a share of $25,000 or a $5,000 holiday voucher. Stay in Style is a participating business in the 2017 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.