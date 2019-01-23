Thousands converge on region for January events bonanza

GREATER Shepparton has experienced an events boom for January, with an influx of thousands of visitors for a number of significant major events.

Making a start to the year Greater Shepparton hosted the Cricket Australia Country Championships for women and men. The fixture included players from across Australia as well as international teams, who played across seven local host venues over 10 days, contributing in excess of $750,000 to the region’s economy.

The year has also started off with a number of significant tennis events forming part of a broader festival of tennis for the city.

Shepparton Lawn Tennis Club hosted the GV Junior Tennis and AMT Championships in the first week of January with more than 400 players converging on the region. Tennis Seniors Australia followed and has been in town for the past fortnight for the Australian Teams Carnival and Australian Individual Championships.

With more than 1,000 visitors experiencing all that the region has to offer, the festival of tennis has seen a benefit to the region of in excess of $1M.

On January 7, Undera Park Speedway drew a crowd of more than 1,000 visitors for the third round of Australian National Solo Championships.

Rounding out major events for January will be the influx of visitors to Tatura Park over the week for the iconic International Dairy Week. With around 6,000 visitors expected throughout the week the event is another significant boost for the region, injecting more than $2.2M into our economy.

