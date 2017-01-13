Thousands of locals to be effected by Medicare rebate removal David Lee

CUTTING the Medicare rebate for after-hours doctor home visits is set to impact more than 4,324 patients in the federal electorate of Murray who have used the National Home Doctor Service in the past financial year.

A decade after John Howard introduced after-hours doctor home visits to Medicare, the service is now being put under threat with calls for the Medicare rebate to be removed in the government’s current Medicare Benefit Schedule review.

National Home Doctor Service chief medical officer, Dr Umberto Russo said,

“Doctor home visits are an essential Medicare service which are vital for the most vulnerable people in our community, such as children and the elderly.

“In the federal electorate of Murray, more than one third of home visit patients were children under 15 years, and a quarter of patients were aged over 64 years.

“Children and elderly family members can fall sick at any time of the day or night – not just in business hours when general practitioner clinics are open.

“If home visits weren’t available, more families would go to emergency departments for health problems that are not emergencies but cannot wait for treatment until business hours.

“For regional communities like those in the electorate of Murray, getting health services when you need it is hard enough, but any cuts to this service will make things even harder.”

“The cost to the health system of a doctor home visit is $128, while the cost to the health system of patients being treated in an emergency department is $368 on average, and much more when an ambulance is called,” Dr Russo said.