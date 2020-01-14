Thousands set to flock to Greater Shepparton

This week will see over 4,000 exhibitors and visitors to Tatura from all over the country and world for the annual International Dairy Week. Beginning this Sunday, January 19, Tatura will see thousands of first class dairy cattle and 180 dairy breeders compete for prestigious awards over five days.

Over 100 dairy companies and businesses will make up the large dairy-focused trade exhibition, displaying the latest in products and technologies. There will also be a series of seminars to allow industry professionals to provide up-to-date information on the Australian and global dairy industry. Progeny tours are also held on-site and to local dairy farms in the region.

For more information on the events, shows, tours, or to see a running program, visit www.internationaldairyweek.com.au