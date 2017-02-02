Thousands to converge on Tatura for fire brigade championships David Lee

MORE than 1,000 spectators are set to converge on Tatura in late February to witness 75 teams of ‘firies’ from 45 different towns compete in the 2017 Fire Brigade Urban Junior State Championships.

Running on February 25 and 26, the competition comprises of 18 events that involve fitness, skill and speed with hoses and equipment and assesses participants being able to put the largest amount of water onto a target in the quickest time.

Tatura Urban Fire Brigade 2nd Lieutenant, Alan Tyson said, “The fire brigade competition has a proud tradition with senior competition starting over 100 years ago and junior competition around 40 years ago.

“The events are aimed at enhancing leadership and practical skills for use when the juniors become operational at a later stage in their CFA journey.

“The state championships are a prestige event in the lives of the competing young men and women and attracts various media attention. The 2017 championships will be the fourth time Tatura has hosted the event, with the past three events in 2007, 2011 & 2016 being very successful.

“As part of the championships, there will be various displays and ‘side events’ and CFA will have some of their latest equipment on display. The Tatura SES, Army Cadets, Shepparton Search & Rescue, St John Ambulance CPR Van, Victoria Police, Fire Services Museum and DELWP Fire Appliances will all set up static displays of equipment and brochures.

“Local teams participating include Tatura, Mooroopna, Euroa, Benalla, Echuca, Wangaratta, Bendigo and Rochester.”

The 2017 Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria (VFBV) Urban Junior Championships will take place at the Tatura Racecourse.