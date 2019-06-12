Three cheers for GVFNL Hall of Fame inductees

The GVFNL had its night of nights recently, with seven new members entering the Hall of Fame. All seven of them have had quite a significant impact on both football and netball in our region and they should be celebrated.

Mick Williams, Billy Wong, Bruce Watson, Jeff Cooper, Tony McDonell and Mick Souter for their footballing exploits and Debbie Atkinson, the superstar of the court from the 80s, are household names in the Goulburn Valley and it’s great to see all added to the Hall of Fame.

If that wasn’t a big enough highlight, Freddo McMahon was elevated to legend status, which topped the night off.

Freddo is a giant of the game in GVL circles being the first player to play 300 GVL games and dedicating his life to the game and the GVL for 60 plus years.

As great a player as he was for nearly 20 years at Tatura, there is nothing he has not done to see the game prosper since he hung the boots up. His knowledge of the history of the league is second to none and his passion for interleague football over the journey is the stuff of legend.

Three cheers to Freddo McMahon who is a true legend of football in the GVL.