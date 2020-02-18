Three days of tennis in Tatura

With 12 excellent grass courts, four synthetic grass courts and a large clubhouse, Tatura Lawn Tennis Club is set to host their annual Labour Day Tournament in a few weeks. The three-day event sees people travel from all over Victoria to compete.

Saturday, March 7 will see all singles events played as well as the veterans’ doubles. Sunday, March 8 will consist of the doubles competition. Finally, on Monday, March 9 the mixed doubles will compete.

It is a round robin tournament with the exception of the open singles. Winners and runners up in all events receive prizes and there is also a chance to win an extra $100 on Saturday and Sunday night on the Winners Wheel.

On Saturday night there will be music and a BBQ for all to enjoy. Sunday night will be a spit roast and music, and everyone is encouraged to dress in this year’s theme which is something starting with the letter ‘P’. Cooked breakfasts are also available Sunday and Monday morning.

For more information visit play.tennis.com.au/taturalawntennisclub or contact tournament managers, Damian on 0438 097 076 or Matt on 0419 385 610. To place your entry online visit www.bit.ly/TLTCTourn2020 before entries close on March 4.