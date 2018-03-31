Three more win a cool $1,000 David Lee

OUR week two winners for the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway have been drawn, with each scoring a $1,000 GMCU debit card and automatic entry into the grand prize draw of a $5,000 holiday voucher and $5,000 Shepparton shopping spree.

Lorraine Ray from Murchison spent $17 at Mooroopna Hardware and was the first week two winner drawn in the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway. Lorraine said, “You’re kidding. Wow. Ripper.”

Benjamin Mitchell from Mooroopna who spent $37 at Collins Shepparton was the second winner drawn this week. Benjamin said, “Oh…cool. Thank you very much.”

Elsa Williams from Grahamvale spent $15.75 at Finer Fruit and was drawn as the third winner for the second week of the 2018 GMCU $30,000 Giveaway.

Elsa said, “Oh my god. I never normally win anything. Are you joking?”

Congratulations to all of this week’s lucky winners and remember, all you have to do to be among next week’s winners is spend a minimum of $10 at any of the participating businesses, fill in your form and drop it in the box provided. You can enter as many times as you like and good luck. This shopping promotion is proudly brought to you by the GMCU and The Adviser.