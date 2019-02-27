Tickets for Shepparton Festival available now

WITH over 60 events planned across 17 days, the region is set to come alight with creativity, culture and entertainment for the 23rd annual Shepparton Festival.

Taking place at a range of venues across Greater Shepparton, the full line-up of events has been officially revealed and tickets for the events are now for sale.

The 2019 Shepparton Festival theme ‘Story Bowl’ is a celebration of the people and places of Greater Shepparton, placing emphasis on the ‘food bowl’ title of our region.

Shepparton Festival chair, Fiona Smolenaars said, “Our community is characterised by a wealth of talent, initiative and diversity.

“Art makes a significant contribution to our community by creating opportunities to connect in art practice, and the conversation is creates.”

To obtain your physical copy of the Shepparton Festival guide, visit the Shepparton Art Museum, council offices, or any of the major participating sponsors. The entire festival line-up can also be viewed online at www.sheppartonfestival.org.au and you can remain up-to-date across all the festivities by visiting their Facebook page at ‘Sheppartonfestival.’