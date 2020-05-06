Time is running out to register your pools and spas

Since December last year, it has been mandatory for property owners in Greater Shepparton where a swimming pool or spa is located to register their pool or spa with Council.

The safety regulations were introduced by the State Government in an attempt to reduce the incidence of drownings of young children.

Once residents have registered their pool with Council, which can be done by visiting Council’s website or calling Council, owners are also required to obtain and lodge a compliance certificate for the safety of their pool or spa barrier every four years.

Once a pool or spa is registered with Council by the land owner, Council will contact the owners with advice on how to proceed with their compliance certificate.

Pool and spa owners in Greater Shepparton have until 1 June 2020 to register their pool or spa with Council. The initial cost to register a pool or spa in Greater Shepparton is $79.20 and is payable at registration.

“We understand there is plenty happening in the lives of our Greater Shepparton residents at the moment, but we ask you to please take the time to register your pool or spa and thank you for your understanding,” Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Seema Abdullah said.

It is an offence not to register a pool or spa. Under the State Government legislation, fines will be issued for pools and spas not registered by 1 June 2020.

To access a list of frequently asked questions and a step-by-step example of how to register your pool or spa, please visit www.greatershepparton.com.au/bpi/building/pools-and-spas/pools-and-spas-registration