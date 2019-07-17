Time to give a scrap about the environment

RESIDENTS of the Campaspe Shire are now able to put food scraps into their green bin along with their normal garden waste.

As of 1 July, food and garden waste is being delivered to Biomix in Stanhope, where it’s being composted for use on parks, gardens and farms.

Campaspe Shire Mayor, Cr Adrian Weston said, “This is an enormous win for our environment with more than 700 tonnes of food waste expected to be diverted from landfill every year.”

Those who currently have a green bin will have already received a food scrap caddy, which both cooked and raw food scraps can be disposed of in. This includes fruit and vegetable scraps, eggshells, seafood, meat, bones, dairy products, bread, cereal, pasta and rice.

Residents in Campaspe Shire townships who do not have a green bin can order one online through Council’s website along with the choice of a free food scrap caddy. Alternatively, residents can call 1300 666 535.