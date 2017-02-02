Top honours awarded to locals David Lee

TWENTY-ONE individuals, organisations and groups each received top honours on Thursday last week, with the Greater Shepparton 2017 Australia Day Awards being announced at several ceremonies held across the region.

Awards were presented in Arcadia, Shepparton, Dookie, Mooroopna, Murchison, Tatura and Toolamba and the Greater Shepparton Citizen, Young Citizen and Community Event of the Year were chosen from these regional winners.

Tatura’s Carl Walters was announced as the overall Greater Shepparton Citizen of the Year with Isabel Treacy being named as Greater Shepparton Young Citizen of the Year and Shepparton Running Festival winning Greater Shepparton Community Event of the Year.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Dinny Adem congratulated all award recipients.

“All award winners have made significant contributions to their communities and to Greater Shepparton.

“It is fantastic to see people getting involved in organisations in their local communities and helping to make a difference and thank you to the people who took the time to submit a nomination to recognise their fellow citizens.”

As well as local Australia Day Awards being presented, 958 Australians were recognised for their achievements, with nine people from our area named as Order of Australia OAM recipients including Stewart Trevor Coutts from Benalla, Athol David Graham from Benalla, Thomas John Heaney from Benalla, John Gerrard O’Loughlin from Benalla, Eleanor Joy Hardie from Echuca, Malcolm John Whyte from Echuca, Dianne Maree Macfarlane from Moama, John Dainton AM from Shepparton and the late Chris McPherson AM from Shepparton.

Australia Day Award Winners

Arcadia

Citizen of the Year: Lisa Menhenett

Dookie

Young Citizen of the Year: Molly Freeman

Citizen of the Year: Tony Ludeman

Senior Citizen of the Year: Margaret Law

Community Event of the Year: Dookie Cosgrove Hospital Auxiliary for Dookie Open Gardens

Mooroopna

Citizen of the Year: Geoff Hill

Young Citizen of the Year: Courtney Goldberg

Murchison

Citizen of the Year: Warwick Gregory

Sports Award: Dean Smith

Tatura

Citizen of the Year: Carl Walters

Senior Citizen of the Year: Fay Alexander

Sports Award: Stephanie Gorrie

Business Award: Tatura Medical Centre

Community Event of the Year: Tatura Football Netball Club Christmas Day Community Lunch

Toolamba

Citizen of the Year: Keira Birchmore

Community Event of the Year: Toolamba Australia Day Bush Bowls event

Shepparton

Citizen of the Year: Ian Bull

Young Citizen of the Year: Isabel Treacy

Senior Citizen of the Year: David Baker

Sports Award: Dennis Myers

Community Event of the Year: Shepparton Running Festival