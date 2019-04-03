Top researcher awarded premier’s prize

LOCAL La Trobe University researcher and proud Yorta Yorta woman, Dr Mishel McMahon has had her work on the principles of First Nations childrearing recognised, after taking out the inaugural Aboriginal Researcher award at the prestigious Victorian Premier’s Awards for Health and Medical Research.

A researcher in social work and Indigenous Academic Enrichment Advisor for La Trobe University’s Shepparton campus, Dr McMahon was awarded a $5,000 cash prize at a recent ceremony in Federation Square.

Dr McMahon said, “I’m honoured to have been recognised for my contribution to deepening understanding of Aboriginal childrearing, which dates back thousands of years.

“I hope my research will improve understanding of Aboriginal childrearing within policy and practice and deliver positive outcomes for both Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal families and children.”

La Trobe University pro vice-chancellor (Indigenous), Professor Dennis McDermott said, “Mishel’s findings on First Nations childrearing has the potential to have great impacts on Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal parenting.

“We couldn’t wish for a stronger role model than Mishel for our students.”