Touching down to deliver important message David Lee

STUDENTS at Bourchier Street Primary School were given a thrill last week, when the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter touched down on the school oval.

The visit was organised to highlight to primary school children the importance of water safety, as part of a Water Safety Week program, which delivers water safety education to regional communities to help raise awareness around the need to play it safe and exercise caution when recreating around local waterways over summer.

With Shepparton’s proximity to a number of rivers and lakes, the crew also delivered key safety information around inland waterways recreational activities, as part of the Respect the River program, supported by the Australian Government.

Life Saving Victoria (LSV) manager of operations, Greg Scott said the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service is a key part of LSV’s role in preventing and responding to emergencies.

“It is essential that children understand that, inviting as they are, the dangers that our waterways can pose, and how to keep safe this summer. Responding to many emergencies every year, the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter crew are well placed to share this vital message.”