Tourism brings $50M economic output to region David Lee

GREATER Shepparton’s major events economic and visitation statistics for 2016/17 have seen a total economic output of $50.3M, thanks to the 296 events that ran throughout the financial year.

The events brought 116,286 visitors from outside of Greater Shepparton and saw 305,664 people enjoy what was on offer.

The backbone of the year’s events program included annual hallmark events for the region such as the Shepparton Festival, Australian Piano Awards, KidsFest, Challenge Shepparton International Triathlon and International Dairy Week.

The Shepparton Showgrounds attracted 152 events seeing 88,679 attendees generating an economic impact of $10.2M. The venue saw new events such as Nitro Circus, Australian National Caravan Muster, EJ- EH Holden Nationals add to the diversity of the growth in that venue over the last decade.

Tatura Park Events and Equestrian Complex hosted 53 events generating an economic impact of $7.9M. International Dairy Week continued to be a showcase event with 7,500 visitors and an economic output of $2.6M.

The Shepparton Sports Precinct (including Shepparton Sports Stadium) hosted 12 key major events generating $10.2M in economic stimulation.

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Sustainable Development Johann Rajaratnam said an increase across the board showed significant confidence in the region as a major events destination and a tourism drawcard.

“Over 20 new state national and international events were pro-actively attracted to the region by Council including blockbuster events such as the World Tour Beach Volleyball, Nitro Circus Live, AFL National Diversity Girls Championships, Victorian Teachers’ Games and Victorian BMX Championships.

“Last week the redeveloped Shepparton Sports Precinct was officially opened and that is already starting to open up significant opportunities to complement the existing strong sports tourism program that is generating around $26.9M in economic output annually.

“Greater Shepparton has already secured key national and international events in the opening three months such as the Melbourne City Football Club v Western Sydney Wanderers preseason Friendly, Australian Football Skools International Championships as well as the Asian Football Confederation Under 19 Asian Cup Football Qualifiers with many more new events to be announced in coming months.

“We continue to punch above our weight as we strive to be known as a regional Australian capital for major events.

“The team is working hard to bring the biggest and best events to the region to generate a good return on investment for our residents keeping local businesses busy and the economy strong,” Mr Rajaratnam said.