Towards zero waste

GREATER Shepparton produces, on average, a staggering 66,000 tonnes of waste per year.

In the bid to reduce waste and conserve our environment, products are increasingly being developed to be packaging free.

Shampoo bars, much like soap, help reduce your carbon footprint by eliminating the need for plastic bottles resulting in a zero-waste option compared to traditional haircare.

Travel friendly and compact, shampoo bars allow ease of use whilst ensuring users are maintaining a sense of environmental responsibility.

Australian made, eco-friendly and high-quality products such as those produced by Tasmanian company Professor Fuzzworthy, are leading the worldwide market in plastic free beard care products.

By making small changes, such as replacing products we use daily with zero waste options we can all contribute to the reduction of our waste as a community.

For more suggestions on ways big and small we can work towards reducing our negative impacts on the environment, follow Zero Waste Shepparton’s Facebook group.