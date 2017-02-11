Tradies and Farmers of the Goulburn Valley join forces Nicholise Garner

The Goulburn Valley is a hugely industrious centre with enormous growth. Trades and farming span our region, touching the lives of so many and thus the need for a ‘Tradies and Farmers’ event in Shepparton.

Tradies and Farmers Day, event manager, Craig Blizzard said, “The Tradie’s Day was put together just two years ago starting in a shed in Wyndham Street. We didn’t know how it would grow but it did seem outrageous to me that in a city and district the size of Greater Shepparton, so dependent on the trades, there is no such event. This year, incorporating farmers seemed a natural progression. As far as I’m concerned, farming is a trade or a mixture of many trades in itself, and so I regard most farmers as tradies. This year with the support of Shepparton Show Me, the Tradies and Farmers Day event will be held at the Multipurpose Pavilion at the Shepparton Showgrounds.”

Craig said, “The point of the show is to provide networking opportunities within an industry that is often ignored. There will be approximately 45 local stalls and anyone interested in booking a stall should contact us.

“A gold coin donation for Prostrate Cancer will get you in and if you want to stay around for the sports show from 6pm to 8pm, $50 covers your drinks, meal and show, which will be hosted by Rex Hunt.”

Visit the Shepparton Tradies and Farmers Day February 24, 11am -6pm

For more information go to Tradies & Farmers Day on Facebook or

contact Craig on 5831 4677