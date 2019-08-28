Trading the desk and computer for a shovel and some soil

Businesses around the region are being encouraged to take part in Greater Shepparton City Council’s Urban Forest Strategy and One Tree Per Child movement by holding a corporate planting day.

On Monday, August 26, ten staff members from Tatura-based company Unilever traded their desks for fresh air, setting a new record as the largest company to participate in a planting session.

The major goal of the Urban Forest Strategy is to increase canopy cover in Greater Shepparton to 40 percent. Trees can provide share, public amenity and green spaces for residents to enjoy, and also have strong economic and environmental beliefs.

For businesses, the benefits of planting help promote a positive work-life balance and provide a relaxing and rewarding experience for staff.

In 2019, Greater Shepparton City Council aims to plant 22,000 new plants and with the help from companies like Unilever, that target seems very achievable.

If you are interested in finding out how to get your business, sporting club or community group involved in the Urban Forest Strategy, call council’s environment officer on 5832 9816.