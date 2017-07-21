Traffic signal woes David Lee

SOME locals have expressed concerns over the safety of traffic signals in and around Shepparton’s CBD, with the distance between some, that are heavily utilised by trucks, being just over 100m.

One problem area that has been highlighted is along High Street, between the Wyndham and Maude Street traffic signals. The distance along High Street from the finish of the lights at Wyndham Street to start of the lights at Maude Street is approximately 125m, and with the average length of a B-Double being 25-26m long, it begs the question, is there enough time to safely stop?

Local business owner, Gary Harvey told The Adviser that he often sees trucks running the red light at the Maude and High Street intersection as it seems as though they don’t have enough time to stop after passing across Wyndham Street.

“You look up after hearing a truck blare its horn as it is going through the lights to warn pedestrians using the lights that they cannot stop,” Gary said.

“It might be as simple as synchronising the lights at Wyndham and Maude Street to allow them to move through before it changes because you can clearly see that there’s definitely not enough time for them to stop.

“I don’t know if there has ever been an accident at these lights, but if not, it’s only a matter of time.”

A VicRoads representative said, “There is no minimum legal distance (that is required to be left between the end and start of a set of traffic signals), however AustRoads outlines that signals should be separated by at least five seconds travel time to provide sufficient time to drivers to process information relating to the traffic, the road layout and traffic signs.

“It is preferable that signalised intersections are separated by a distance so that traffic queues from one intersection do not back up through an adjacent intersection and so that safety issues do not arise because of the ‘see-through’ effect, whereby a driver approaching an intersection focuses on the second intersection rather than red lights at the approaching intersection.”