Transitional plan for ‘super school’ released

THE transitional plan for students at four of Greater Shepparton’s schools has been released, that will see year levels amalgamated in preparation for the region’s new ‘super school.’

The two-year transition process for the merger will see all year 7 students from Wanganui Park Secondary College, Shepparton High School and Mooroopna Secondary College begin the 2020 school year at the McGuire College campus.

All year 9 students from each school will start the 2020 school year from the Mooroopna campus and Shepparton High School students in years 8, 10, 11 and 12 will move to Wanganui. Mooroopna’s senior students will move to either the Wanganui campus or McGuire campus, depending on subject choices. These changes will allow for works to begin at the Shepparton High School site.

Then, in 2021, Mooroopna’s year 8 students will move to McGuire and year 10 students will move to Wanganui.

Initially dubbed Greater Shepparton College, the new school will accommodate for approximately 3,000 students.

Minister for Education, James Merlino said, “This is the most important educational initiative across the state.

“Despite the best efforts of our teachers and schools, student outcomes in the Shepparton region are not as good as they should be.

“We want local students to have access to a full breadth of VCE curriculum and that is exactly what this new secondary school will deliver.”

The new secondary school’s principal, Genevieve Simson said, “I know there will be a bit of uncertainty about what this (transitional plan) all means, but I am absolutely confident that this new school will be the best school in the state.

“I’ve done this before in merging schools so I know this can work and that all of the staff will make it work.

“This is the most exciting project I have ever been involved in.”

A concerned parent of students that go to the schools is going to be made to travel to three different locations during the transitional period for school drop offs, and says that there are so many things that the parents are yet to be told.

“One question I have is what do the children do with uniforms during the transitional period? Will the parent be reimbursed for having to purchase additional uniforms, for example, of a student that is in year nine next year who currently attends Wanganui Park Secondary College, but will be made to relocate to Mooroopna Secondary College. Will they have to buy a Mooroopna Secondary College uniform? And then only a year or two later we will have to buy them the new uniform for the super school.

“I have a daughter who is concerned about the timeline as it is all happening while she is undertaking her VCE and because of this we were seriously considering removing her from the school and allowing her to carry out the remainder of her secondary education at a school that isn’t included in the merger.