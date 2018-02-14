Travelling con men warning David Lee

SHEPPARTON Police is warning residents to be aware of recent reports of travelling con men currently working the area.

Local police have been warned by Consumer Affairs Victoria of a report that came through on January 31 advising them that Travelling Conmen (TCM) have been in the Greater Shepparton area for several days/weeks.

The incident reported that two males of Islander appearance, driving a white Toyota Hilux and using the business name Liquid Amber Tree Works, had offered garden maintenance and tree lopping services, and engaged victims by door knocking and leaving business cards. Reports were also made that damage had been caused to neighbouring properties when trees were removed.

A police spokesperson said, “If you suspect a travelling con man is knocking, do not answer.

“If you do speak to them, ask them to leave. If they refuse, they are breaking the law.

“If you want work done on your house shop around for the quote that is right for you, use established tradespeople who provide written quotes, ask for contact details of previous clients, so you can check references, do not sign any agreement until you are ready, ask for the tradesman’s full name and registration or licence details (if applicable) so you can check these with their industry authority and ask for the business’s number, so you can call to confirm whether the tradesman works for them.

“If you know of travelling con men in your area record as much information as you can, such as their name and vehicle registration and report them to the national travelling con men hotline on 1300 133 408 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday (except public holidays) and of course let us know.”