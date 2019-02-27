Trelly’s three-year appointment to represent recreational fishers

AUSTRALIAN Fishing Trade Association board member, Steve Threlfall’s (Trelly) strong advocacy for the recreational fishing industry has been acknowledged by the Minister for Fishing and Boating, Hon Jaala Pulford with a three-year appointment to represent recreational fishers on the Victorian Fishing Grants Working Group.

The role will provide Trelly with the opportunity to work with anglers as a government representative to better promote recreational fishing opportunities.

The working group’s function is to provide advice to the minister on how fishing licence fee monies should be allocated to projects that improve recreational fishing in Victoria.

These opportunities will be through grant applications put to the government on ideas ranging from boat ramps, area access, fishing club requests, re-snagging rivers and environmental works to name but a few opportunities.

Trelly said, “I wish to bring to the table a view from both recreational fishers and business on how recreational licence money is spent and where.

“If I can, I would like to use the next three years to achieve some great outcomes for recreational fishers that achieve both short term and long term benefits.”